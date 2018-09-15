Rafale deal ‘biggest ever defense scam’ in Independent India: Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sept 14:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday alleged that the Rafale deal is “biggest ever defense scam” post the independence of India.
“Rafale defense deal is one of the biggest scam of India post Independence. BJP which gave false slogans in elections to get votes and after forming Government, the rightwing party has allegedly indulged in corruption,” Manjit Singh, according to a statement, said addressing a protest rally in Vijaypur.
Singh further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “having complete information about the “scam” and also said that PMO was allegedly involved.
“By compromising the national interest, Modi Government made an attempt to benefit private firms through this deal with France.Even after the Government has been fully exposed, no official probe has been ordered to unearth the scam,” he added
He said that, Modi, in his public rally, used to assure that he would “curb corruption but the days have come when corruption has touched new height under BJP Government”.
“There is no development in last four years of Modi Government rule in India whether it is bullet train, Smart City, make in India, Skill India, AIIMS and all these things remained slogans to lure people for votes.”
“The Country has become instable with increasing fuel prize and it seems, there is no control over the increasing prices of the petrol or diesel,” he added.
He said that the prices of essential commodities have also increased and poor people are “being grinded under the Modi Raj”.
Meanwhile, the statement said, the Congress workers led by District Singh handed over a memorandum to ADC Dr Arun Manhas against the Rafale deal.