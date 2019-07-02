July 02, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

They represent our identification let us save them

Since the advent of human civilizations on Earth, entertainment and pleasure derivation have been prominent features of society. Available records of different civilizations like Mesopotamian, Egyptian, and Indus reveal the fact that there used to be various sources of entertainment and amusement. Singing, dancing and sports were chief sources of entertainment and recreation for people. Even our ancestors had different sources of entertainment. Storytelling, chanting folksongs in chorus, folk theatre, and some courtyard games like hide and seek, tip cat etc were the major sources of entertainment for our ancestors. With the advent of science and technology, the modes of entertainment and amusement have undergone many changes. Radio and Television have revolutionized the idea of recreation. Our valley didn't lag behind. Radio Kashmir Srinagar and DD Kashir were established in the mid of twentieth century. The latter was established later than the former. The twin Institutions are very dare to Kashmiris, particularly Radio Kashmir Srinagar which is almost the jugular vein of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris still love to tune in to this station when internet has overshadowed and monopolized different means of communication and entertainment. The establishment of Radio Kashmir Srinagar and DD Kashir has acquainted us with the technological and modern aspect of entertainment.

Radio Kashmir Srinagar and DD Kashir are running parallel to blood in the veins of kashmiris. Though the means of communication have increased by manifolds, we have multiple TV and Radio channels available at our finger tips. Google and social networking sites have revolutionized the communication sector but Radio Kashmir Srinagar is still ruling the hearts of Kashmiris. It means that something is surely special about it. From entertainment to information, this station has done tremendous service to kashmiri language and culture. It is this station which has added a new lease of life to our language otherwise the people here had left no stone unturned to put it to jeopardy. This Radio channel has helped kashmiris to imbibe and inculcate values in the young people. This station still begins with the recitation of Holy Qur'an, Naat, Gurbani and Shabat.

When world has created everything in the name of entertainment to make our youth vulgar, it is Radio Kashmir Srinagar which has upheld our values and ethos. Talk shows, discussions and dramas broadcasted on this very station are a great source of wisdom and knowledge. From children to senior citizens, everyone is taken into consideration when it comes to broadcast programs from here. People still love to tune on this Radio channel. Dramas and other programs like ZounDab of 70s, Machaam series, Alif Lael, Gaemi Baayan Hend Khaetre , Sheherbeen etc broadcasted on this channel are still very popular among the people of kashmir. This station is doing a commendable job to promote kashmiri language and culture.

Some eight or ten years back, DD Kashir had the same place in our hearts; it was not only a source of entertainment for kashmiris but was our identification and recognition as kashmiris. This TV channel has produced some masterpiece like Hazaar Daastaan in early 80s; a political satire, many other drama series, sports programs, live shows like good morning J and K etc. which have won applause for this channel. The recent one is the reality show Kus Bani Kashur Crore Pati. Thus, kashmiris would stick to this channel as it would touch their hearts. During my childhood, my siblings and I would watch different kashmiri plays, reality shows, children's programs etc with our elders but it is impossible to switch to kashir channel during prime time. This channel was known as family channel but alas! This channel has lost this tagline. Some years earlier, there was nothing vulgar, obscene or immodest about it, but ask kashmiris that do they watch it during the prime time?

The television is mostly watched during the prime time because after the hustle and bustle of the day when we come back home, we want to refresh ourselves with something special. And DD Kashir was not a bad option at all. But the channel is losing its sheen. No doubt, some people love to watch movies and there are multiple options to them to watch movies. I fail to understand the logic behind telecasting Bollywood movies every night on the channel that too during time. Movie lovers can switch to other channels but where will the Kashir channel viewers go? Obscene and half naked movies are against our cherished ethos and values.

Once there used to be a movie once in a week, and there is nothing wrong in it,, but we strongly object and condemn the attempt to change the TV channel into a movie club. No doubt, this channel telecasts different programs on religion with a secular tincture but I am concerned about the prime time. Let this TV restore that old glory. Let the stakeholders ponder over it very seriously. Valley is already facing the pangs of obscenity and obscurity. Our further indifferences and sensitivity can push our future into the marshes of immodesty where the chances of escape are very bleak.

(Author is a Teacher and Columnist)

.