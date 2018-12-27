Radio, DD artists association demands redressal of demands

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 26:
J&K Radio, Doordarshan Performing Artists, Freelance Producers and Directors Association Wednesday called an emergency press conference to highlight the problems being faced by Artist Community in the State.
Adressing media persons Association President, Tariq Javeed, highlighted problems being faced by the artists of the Valley and need of setting up Kashmir's own film industry and threat of losing local language and culture to foreign programmes.
The Association said many artists of Valley have made a name of themselves in the Indian Film Industry, however, they have no platform available locally to showcase their talent.
The press conference was attended by many artists and film makers of the State. Attendees included Ashraf Shawl, Parvaiz Masoodi, Mushtaque Ali Ahmed Khan, Mushtaq Bala, Qazi Faiz, Gul Javeed, Altaf Hussain, Raja Majeed, Sheikh Haneef, Zahoor Zaidi, Farooq Afaaq, Manzoor Malik, Mushtaq Baqal, Ayoub Khan, Arshad Mushtaq and Showkat Usman. All the attendees unanimously raised their voice to notify the concerned authorities of the issues being faced by them.
President, highlighted that the Association was started in 1972 to promote professionals associated with Radio, Doordarshan and films in the state and highlight their genuine problems before the concerned departments. The Association has always worked towards the promotion of our local languages including Kashmiri, Dogri, Pahari, Gojri and Ladakhi. The Association strongly advocates the use and promotion of these languages through the medium of television and film industry. During the press conference the association highlighted the grievances of the artists associated with Doordarshan Srinagar and Radio Kashmir. It was also stated that work and programmes for local artists have been stopped Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar and Kashir channel which was meant for artists of Kashmir has been defunct for last so many years now.
It was stressed that genuine and hard earned payments of many artists have not been released for the last 10 years by Doordarshan Kendra and as a result these artists are facing great financial crises and have been left without any work.
Mushtaq Bala strongly while criticizing the policies adopted by Doordarshan Directorate, New Delhi and DDK, Srinagar, condemned the fact that local languages and programs depicting state's culture are being ignored and non-local programs and feature films irrelevant to Kashmir's culture are telecast on Kashir Channel.
The Association requested the Governor and authorities associated with Radio, Doordarshan, Department of Information, Films Division and Doordarshan Directorate at New Delhi to take these issues seriously and find a solution for these through a collaborated effort with the artists and film makers of the Valley.