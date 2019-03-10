About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 10, 2019 | Basharat Parray

Radicalizing mainstream media

Primary task of journalism was to be objective, to ascertain facts, to question facts, to critically asses’ government’s policies rather than mingling nationalism in every story 

The media as defined by its dictionary meaning signify medium of cultivation, conveyance or expression. With passing of time and fuel with the revolution in tele-communication altered the entire cantor of this institution.

This boom in media technology in the 21st century was further buttressed by another media, that is social media like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp etc. It is against these backdrops, I would like to look into the recent tensions between India and Pakistan and how mass media played its role.

The entire coverage on television news channels to address their respective people with each other and the war like hysteria in both countries spate media houses with ultra- nationalistic headlines like: ‘Pakistan’s fakery exposed’, ‘ massive victory of ours’, ‘Haqaurbatilsamnay aye’. 

Not only this, the news rooms of these ultra-nationalistic journalists became like war fields, their formal suit-pant dresses changed suddenly in soldier-like attire with a toy gun in their hand.

One gets surprised about why can’t these news-anchors dress up in Pakoda-wala attire for a day when educated youth hit the roads to sell pakodas.

This jingoistic media forgets the officialdom of practise which they are supposed to do. The primary task of journalism was to be objective, to ascertain facts, to question facts, to critically asses’ government’s policies rather than mingling nationalism in every story.

Admit, the journalist may have certain political leaning to any political party or ideology and there is nothing wrong in that but to propagate that ideology in media needs to be contested.

This syndrome of hyper nationalism on the news channels from these ultra- nationalist journalists is further fuelled by social media, where the bulk of population particularly the young generation decides their opinion as final jurisprudence without cross checking the facts.

This vicious circle of hate that is deliberately being circulating through various I.T. cells in the social media is the main tool to polarise communities on religious lines which is being heavily endorsed by the mainstream media.

This radicalization in the mainstream media or social media, which is heavily dominated by the right wing of ruling central party is seen as a main instrument for upcoming electoral polls.

This hyper-nationalism through the media, where the ‘certificate of nationalism’ is being marked as important corollary by journalists in their debates is something that needs to be looked on.

How logical would it have been if these media houses instead of pumping their population to go for war spent their energies to carve out messages of peace and love rather than to spread the cancer of hatred within or across their boundaries?

The harbouring of hatred, nationalistic aggressiveness professed by these channels for their own political ambitions unfortunately is being spread out led to one’s own devastation which the people particularly young generation needs to cognize with.

It is high time for those individuals who are against these wrong-doings but their muteness needs to address this issue to axe down such ferocious designs.

There are several problems which both of these countries need to grapple with through their ‘unsettled fourth pillar of democracy’ that is corruption, poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment.

basharatparray77@gmail.com

 

