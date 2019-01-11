Radicalization

Dear Editor,
This is in response to the news report ‘JK youth being radicalised: Gen Rawat’ published in Rising Kashmir on January 10. First of all the Army chief should not intervene in politics. If he is so much interested in it he must quit the army and join a political party. Secondly, why are JK youth only radicalized. Let’s talk about Indian youth who are lynching people, who do not tolerate people belonging to other faiths, or let us talk about chief ministers of India like Yogi Adityanath who only incites people on the name of religion. Are they not radicalized? The Army chief should sell the radicalized youth story elsewhere, in states where cattle is spared but people are killed.
Tawseef Bhat