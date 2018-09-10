Racketeers issuing fake ST certificates: Gujjar body

Demand re-verification of all certificates, action against racketeers
Demand re-verification of all certificates, action against racketeers
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Expressing concern over alleged issuance of fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates, a prominent Gujjar and Bakerwal organization on Sunday urged the government to must re-verify all the ST certificates of employees recruited since 199 through its Tribal Department.
The organization also sought action against racketeers.
According to a statement, the community members were speaking in a programme organized by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation, in Jammu.
They demanded an SRO from Tribal Department to constitute a ‘scrutiny committee’ on the issue to check the wrong doings.
The event was presided over by, Gujjar leaders, Dr Javaid Rahi.
In his address, Dr Javaid Rahi stated that this was a concerning issue for tribal communities of state as non-tribal, in large numbers, were producing fake ST certificates before authorities for getting jobs and admissions in educational institutions and the same needed to be addressed as early as possible.
He also said that according to a recent Supreme Court order, “if anyone is found guilty of using a forged caste certificate for getting education and employment, the “person will lose degree and job”.
The apex court in a historic decision has also ordered that there can be no leniency or consideration of long years of service if anyone has used a fake caste certificate for getting admission or a job,” he added and said that this decision must get implemented in the State.
As per the statement, the speakers demanded that Tribal Development Department should compile a data in this regard and “if any one found guilty they must be shunted out from Government jobs”.
The speakers sought investigation into racket of fake ST certificates operating in the State.
As per the SRO-294 of 2005, issued by J&K Govt, 12 groups in J&K State have been identified as Scheduled Tribe, which are (i) Balti, (ii) Beda, (iii) Bot, Boto, (iv) Brokpa, Drokpa, Dard, Shin, (v) Changpa, (vi) Garra, (vii) Mon, (viii) Purigpa, (ix) Gujjar, (x) Bakerwal, (xi) Gaddi and (xii) Sippi but unfortunately many non- Scheduled Tribes have managed the ST certificates through fraudulent ways and means which resulted into a great loss to the existing Scheduled Tribes, they said.
Others who spoke at the programme included Mohd Shabir Choudhary, Ajmal Choudhary , Shokat Ali , M D Choudhary, Noor Mohd and others, the statement said.