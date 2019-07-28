Rabbit rearing industry can emerge as multi-crore industry in JK: Samoon

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today said that Rabbit rearing industry can emerge as a multi-crore industry for its wool and meat value in the State.

Dr Samoon said this during his tour to Angora Rabbit Farm Wussan in Pattan area of north Kashmir.

He said that there is need to tap the potential of rabbit market fully so that employment avenues are created for younger generation.

Asking the officials to motivate and encourage the local youth for setting up Rabbit rearing farms, Dr Samoon said that J&K has potential to cater to the demand of rabbit skins which are imported from different countries for processing to make different products from them.

After having tour of the farm, Dr Samoon directed the officers for major infrastructural buildup in the farm so that it caters to the local needs of entrepreneurs, rabbit meat lovers and rabbit pet lovers.

The popular rabbit breeds which are reared in the farm French Angora, Gray Giants, New Zealand White and Chinchillas.

Later Samoon also visited Handwara area to take stock of assets of Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Department. He visited Sheep breeding farm Poshnar to take stock of various assets available in the farm. He called for increasing the capacity of the farm to optimal besides its proper fencing.

He also interacted with local farmers also and sought their suggestions and feedback in improving the functioning of the department for their betterment.

He also inaugurated a Veterinary dispensary constructed at a cost of Rs 33 lakh eqipped with all the modern diagnostic equipment’s and medicines besides veterinary surgeons and Paravets for improved treatment of livestock in hilly areas.

Later, he also visited Trout Fish farm Kutlari and inspected the raceways besides asking for increasing the production of the farm.