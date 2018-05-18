Raazi release prompts debate over opening of cinema halls in Kashmir

Dyuti Khulbe/ Prashasti AwasthiSrinagar:
After the release of Raazi this Friday, which has been shot in Kashmir, the debate over reopening of cinema halls in Kashmir has again picked up in the valley.
Nazir Ahmad Shah, owner of Shah Cinema in downtown reminisces the old days and says “I opened this picture hall in September 1982 for people”.
“Mawali was the first movie that was played there. I had put up a white screen which was the largest in Northern India and played hit movies like Karma on it.”
However, when situation changed drastically in 1989, ban was imposed on the “merry days of cinema”.
“The last movie I played in my hall was Elan-e-Jung and after that, BSF and CRPF ransacked my hall,” says Shah.
After a few years, Farooq Abdullah’s government came to power and he called the owners of cinema halls for a meeting.
“He talked about re-opening of cinema halls. He promised us to give the subsidy as well. Two to three cinema halls did open that time, however all closed again eventually after a blast happened in the Regal cinema in Lal Chowk,” adds Shah.
However even after the ban on cinema halls, TVs shows are very popular in Kashmir. Abid Nassir, who is a scriptwriter in Bollywood and hails from Srinagar says, “We have TVs in every household but we don’t allow theatres to function. So, either it should be complete ban or we should allow every medium to function. Art shouldn’t be overshadowed by the religious fundamentalism because it has nothing to with the religion.”
Contrary to it, Zareef Ahmed Zareef, a renowned poet in Kashmir says, “Theatres have lost their popularity overall in the country as now every household has a television set with ‘beshumar’ (plenty) channels. They don’t have to go anywhere to watch the movies.”
After the ban on cinema halls, this profession too, is unlikely to be taken up by the Kashmiri people as a career option.
“Here they look down upon this profession as much as they enjoy watching movies. I would like to see a more liberal approach on this. I think cinema needs a revival in Kashmir as it is not just a movie but also an art of story telling that has been carried out by the humans since ages. Movie is a good medium to tell stories. It also helps in sensitizing a society by pushing it to think critically. Cinema don’t drive you to a certain conclusion. It leaves the viewers to decide for themselves.” adds Nassir.
However, in an attempt to revive theatre and cinema culture in the valley, M K Raina, distinguished theatre artist from Delhi conducted three NSD workshops in Srinagar in past to polish the budding talents.
“The workshops were successful as the times are changing and young Kashmiris are showing more interest in cienema and theatre now. They are making Kashmir based films, which depict some authentic locations and stories. These independent movies also show lives of Kashmiris in a positive light amidst the conflict.” says Mir Sarvar, actor and model from Srinagar, who recently acted in the independent film Kashmir Daily.
On the similar lines, Suheem Khanday who worked with Vishal Bhardwaj in Haider said, “Government must step in to set uo a film school in Kashmir which will help youth to grow as filmmakers. Since there are no halls for the screening of regional movies in Kashmir, Kashmiri filmmakers don’t have any medium to showcase their films. Censorship is one of major issues faced by the young filmmakers in Kashmir.”
Films on human rights violations have been banned in the recent past, he added.