R P, Green Valley School lose recognition for ‘flouting’ fee rules

Students to be adjusted in nearby govt schools: DSEK
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 15:
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has suspended recognition of two private schools for charging exorbitant fee in violation of the Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) directives.
The recognition of RP School Mallabagh and Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahibagh was suspended. DSEK also directed to adjust the enrolled students of these schools in nearby government high/secondary school for ensuing examination 2018.
Pertinently, DSEK had issued a show cause notice to the principal of the RP School on June 23 this year, asking him to explain his position regarding allegations of charging exorbitant fee in violation of the fee fixation committee’s order on February 21.
According to the notice issued by DSEK, the parent body of the school had approached it with the plea that the school management is charging higher fee than the fee approved by fee fixation committee in February 2018.
“It is clear that RP School is running affairs in the context of fee structure in contravention of the rules and regulations and accordingly the recognition of the R P School Mallabagh, Srinagar is suspended with immediate effect,” it reads.
The notice was also stated that the Principal of R.P School Mallabagh replied that the school has already submitted the file to the FFC for considering the fee hike after taking financial, academic and other aspects into consideration and that it had sought three days to get the order from FFC.
“Chief Education Officer Srinagar vide letter No CEO/Sgr/IMW/1243 dated 11-6-2018 reported that the school is charging a higher fee from the students in comparison to the fee fixed by the FFC,” DSEK notice reads.
DSEK issued an order (vide no. DSEK/GS/1418-25/2018) on Friday in this regard. According to an official statement, another communication vide no. DSEK/GS/1069-70, dated: 03-07-2018 was forwarded to Joint Secretary JKBOSE and Principal DIET Srinagar wherein they were instructed not to entertain any affair of the schools till further instructions from the Directorate.
Public Relation Officer (PRO), RP School Mallabagh, Shabir Ahmad said there are 1800-2000 students in girls wing of RP School and government has to decide where will they study now.
“After the government orders suspension of our recognition, we are going to conduct management-parent meet on Sunday to discuss this issue who will tell us that whether we are really charging exorbitant fee or the government is generalizing this on complaints of few parents,” he said.
Meanwhile, Director School Education, G N Itoo said, “We haven't suspended the recognition of R P School only. There is another school as well. We have informed both the school authorities that the suspension order will remain enforced until they adhere to FFC directives on fee.”
He also appealed the parents to bring into the notice of the department any compliant regarding the arbitrary hike in fee and other related issues “so that the erring institutions are made accountable and timely action against them under norms is initiated”.
