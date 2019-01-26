R-Day function: Khursheed Ganie unfurls the tricolor in SK Cricket Stadium in Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
The 70th Republic Day (RD) was celebrated in the Kashmir valley on Saturday under unprecedented security arrangements following a shutdown called by Joint Resistance leadership.
Sharp shooters had been deployed on high rise building in the city, particularly in and around the Sher-e-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium, where the main function was held, to prevent any attempt to disrupt the function.
Advisor to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganie unfurled the tricolor and took salute at the march past presented by paramilitary forces, different wings of Jammu and Kashmir police, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency service and students of different educational institutions.
Some photojournalists who were stopped by police despite having security passes have boycotted the function.