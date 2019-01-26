About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

R-Day function: Khursheed Ganie unfurls the tricolor in SK Cricket Stadium in Kashmir

Published at January 26, 2019 12:28 PM 0Comment(s)1086views


Agencies

Srinagar

The 70th Republic Day (RD) was celebrated in the Kashmir valley on Saturday under unprecedented security arrangements following a shutdown called by Joint Resistance leadership.

Sharp shooters had been deployed on high rise building in the city, particularly in and around the Sher-e-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium, where the main function was held, to prevent any attempt to disrupt the function.

Advisor to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganie unfurled the tricolor and took salute at the march past presented by paramilitary forces, different wings of Jammu and Kashmir police, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency service and students of different educational institutions.

Some photojournalists who were stopped by police despite having security passes have boycotted the function.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top