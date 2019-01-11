R-Day arrangements reviewed at Ramnagar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 10:
Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, Farrukh Qazi, on Thursday convened a meeting of various departments to review arrangements for celebration of Republic Day 2019 at Tehsil Ramnagar.
According to an official, it was decided in the meeting that the national function would be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Ramnagar where the chief guest would hoist the Indian flag followed by march past by the contingents of NCC and school children of various Government and private educational institutions. Besides, cultural programmes by students would also be presented on the occasion.
Threadbare discussion was held on various arrangements like seating, barricading, drinking water and power supply, sanitation, first- Aid, security, transport and traffic.
The SDM exhorted upon the officers for better coordination to ensure all arrangements pertaining to their departments are put in place in time.
Among others, Tehsildar Ramnagar, Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer PMGSY, B.L Thusoo, Block Medical Officer, Dr. Mohd Farooq Tak besides officers of various department and heads of educational institutional were present in the meeting, the official added