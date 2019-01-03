R-Day arrangements discussed at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 02:
- District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ravinder Kumar discussed the arrangements for Republic Day celebration here at a meeting of senior Police functionaries and districts heads of various departments.
According to an official, senior Superintendent of police Rajiv Om Parkash Pandey, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, GM DIC Suram Chand Sharma PO ICDS, RimpyOhri, Assistant Commissioner Development, Neelam Khajuria, PO IWMP, Angrez Singh and other district officers were present in the meeting.
The meeting discussed arrangements for seating, barricading, drinking water power supply, sanitation, first-aid, security, transport, Traffic regulations and refreshment to students participating in the National function were also discussed in the meeting.
It was decided that the celebration will start with playing of Shehnai Vadan in wee hours by the District Information Centre followed by flag hoisting by VIP at PG College for Boys and march past by the contingents of District Police, SKPA, NCC and civil troupes school children of various schools. Cultural programmes and gymnastic display by school students will also be presented on the occasion.
The Committees of officers for conducting Rehearsals, from January 16 and making seating and other allied arrangements were also constituted by the DDC.
The DDC directed the concerned officers to put in place all the necessary arrangements well in time for the smooth and enthusiastic celebration of the National event.
It was also decided in the meeting that important government buildings would be illuminated on the Day
The DDC directed the officers concerned to ensure better coordination for making effective arrangements pertaining to their departments. He stressed upon the invitation card distribution and sitting arrangement committees to ensure better coordination among each other for the smooth conduct of the programme, the official added.
