Qureshi urges UN to play role to resolve K-issue

AgenciesIslambad, Oct 24:
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged United Nations to play its due role in resolving the decades old Kashmir dispute as per its own resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.
He was addressing a function at the Foreign Office, here in connection with the United Nations Day.
Qureshi asked the world body to send a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to probe human rights abuses in Kashmir by Indian forces as documented in the UN Human Rights Commission’s report.
He said on its part, Pakistan was ready to partner any global effort to promote peace and stability in the region and the world at large.
In his remarks, UN Resident Coordinator to Pakistan Neil Buhne said the UN has also issued its report on human rights violations in Kashmir.
The UN Representative said that the world body is ready to play its role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute provided India and Pakistan agree to it.