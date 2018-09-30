Qureshi urges UN chief to help resolve Kashmir

AgenciesNew York, Sep 29:
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resolve the issue of Kashmir in accordance with resolutions passed by the intergovernmental organisation.
During a meeting with the UN chief, Qureshi discussed issues plaguing the region and agreed that regional peace can only be achieved through dialogue.
Qureshi is attending 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The foreign minister briefed the UN chief on atrocities committed by Indian forces in Kashmir.
“The Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UN resolutions, which should be enforced on all parties,” he said adding, “A peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue should reflect locals’ wishes as well as be in line with the statues of the United Nations.”
He also discussed the first-ever report on Kashmir by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that had called for a global investigation into several violations.
Qureshi said UN and secretary general should play an important role in resolution of the conflict.
Cautioning the UN chief to remain wary of Indian propaganda, Qureshi said, “Pakistan is willing to hold talks with India for peace and is ready to talk with India on all matters. However, India should also play its role”.
Guterres lauded Islamabad’s role in world peace, saying that it is an important member of the UN body.