Qureshi to be Foreign Minister, Asad Finance Minister

AgenciesIslamabad, Aug 18:
Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday unveiled his small cabinet hours after his swearing in ceremony.
The cabinet includes 15 ministers and five advisers.
According to the list shared by PTI’s central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar has been assigned the portfolio of finance; Pervaiz Khattak has been given the Ministry of Defence while Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has been assigned the ministry of railways.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who has already served as foreign minister in the past, has been assigned the ministry of foreign affairs; Dr Shirin Mazari would be the minister for human rights; Fawad Chaudhary would be minister for information and broadcasting; Shafqat Mehmood would look after the ministry of education and professional training, while
Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has given the portfolio of religious affairs ministry.
Similarly, Senator Farooq Nasim and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, both belonging to the MQM-Pakistan, have been given the ministries of law & justice and information technology and telecommunication, respectively.
Dr Fehmida Mirza, wife of former PPP leader Zulfikar Mirza who won the July 25 election from the platform of Grand Democratic Alliance, has been made minister for inter-provincial coordination.
Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema has been named minister for states and frontier regions; Aamir Mehmood Kiyani has been assigned the portfolio of ministry of national health services, while Zubaida Jalal would be the minister for defence production.
The five advisers are Mohammad Shehzad Arbab (Establishment), Abdul Razak Dawood (Commerce/textile industry/investment), Dr Ishrat Hussain (Industrial Reforms and Austerity), Amin Aslam (Climate Change), and Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan (Parliamentary Affairs).