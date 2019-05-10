Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

May 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and India will attend Shanghai Cooperation Orga­ni­sation’s (SCO) ministerial meeting in (Kyrgyzstan) later this month.

The SCO ministerial mee­ting is being held in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) on May 21-22, a couple of days before the announcement of election results in India.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would be representing Pakistan SCO ministerial meeting, whereas External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj would lead the Indian delegation.

However, the Quresh and Swaraj are unlikely to have a formal bilateral meeting on the sidelines of SCO ministerial meeting, although the two could have a formal handshake, reported Dawn.

For over three years now the foreign ministers of the two countries have not met and a meeting planned in New York last September was cancelled.

The India and Pakistan relations have been very tense after the two countries engaged in a military stand-off after a suicide attack in Pulwama.