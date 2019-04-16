Quiz competition on ‘Electoral Process’ held at Ramban

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Under the banner of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral participation (SVEEP) a district level quiz competition on the theme “Electoral process” was organized by district administration in collaboration with Education Department, here today.

Six winner teams of zone level quiz competition held on April 8 including GHSS, Ramban, Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSC), Banihal, GHSS, Batote, GHSS, Senabathi, GHSS, Ramban and GHSS, Dhanrath participated in the district level quiz competition.

District Election Officer (DEO), Showkat Aijaz Bhat was the chief guest and Nodal Officer SVEEP (CEO), AH Fani presided over the programme. ACD, Nawaz Banday, DPO, Sunil Singh, staff members and several other officers attended the function.

Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Batote of zone Batote clinched the first position whereas GHSS, Dandrath of Zone Ramban and GHSS, Senabathi of Zone Ukhral secured 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.

The DEO gave away the Prizes and certificates of merit to the winners and participants of the competition.