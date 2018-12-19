Quit PDP as 'mark of respect': Bukhari

Junaid KathjuSrinagar
Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Basharat Bukhari on Wednesday said that his decision to join National Conference (NC) was “a mark of respect” for Mehbooba Mufti as he was no longer able to match the level of her thinking.
Talking to reporters after being formally welcomed by the NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, Bukhari said as a Minister he did resist in PDP where he had to, but didn’t want to be disrespectful to Mehbooba Mufti.
"I firmly believe that Mehbooba ji has grown a lot and it’s not possible for me to reach to her level of thinking. And why should I disturb her again and again? So I don’t want to be disrespectful with her. As a mark of respect I left the party,” Bukhari said.
Another former PDP legislator, Peer Muhammad Hussain attributed his decision to join NC by aligning itself with BJP.