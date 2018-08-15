Questioning Art 35-A will reopen accession debate: Omar

‘JK only state where constitutional authorities take oath under State’s constitution’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 14:
Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday said any attempts to tinker with Article 35-A would have serious ramifications and would inevitably reopen the debate on Jammu Kashmir’s accession with the Union of India.
Addressing the monthly provincial committee, Kashmir, meeting at Nawa-e-Subha headquarters in Srinagar, the NC Vice President reminded the powers that be that J&K acceded with the Union of India on certain conditions unlike the other princely states in 1947.
“If the legality of Article 35-A comes under the scanner, then the relationship between the State and the country will also come under scrutiny,” he said referring to various guarantees that the State enjoys within the constitution of India.
Recalling the unique status of J&K, Omar said, “All our constitutional authorities assume office after taking oath under our own state’s constitution. Our state is the only state in the country where this is possible.”
The NC Vice President said the voices coming out to support and protect Article 35 A are region and religion neutral and any attempts to give it a communal colour had been defeated.
“BJP MLA from R S Pura recently spoke passionately in favour of Article 35-A and even lauded Kashmiris for their continuous support to Article 35-A. It should serve as an eye-opener for those who are speaking against it. Even people in Ladakh are openly coming out in favor of Article 35-A,” Omar said.
He said it was their party which raised the issue of Article 35-A in the Legislative Assembly in 2015.
“The then PDP-BJP government had no idea about the threats to the State’s special status and was not alarmed for reasons known to them. Upon our persistence, the government finally took the legal course on Article 35-A,” the former chief minister said.
Reiterating the party’s resolve to fight for State’s special status at all fora, Omar said, “We will fight for Article 35-A both legally as well as on the streets. While we continue with our peaceful protests in favour of Article 35-A across the State, our party has also filed an intervention plea in the SC and has sought the services of best possible lawyers to protect Article 35-A in the apex court.”
The NC Vice President took a detailed review of organisational activities in all districts of Kashmir province.
Senior party leaders including NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi (Uri) in addition to State secretaries, zone presidents, district presidents, constituency incharges and members of the provincial committee attended the meeting.