Question on Rising Kashmir founder’s killing asked in KBC show

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The founding editor of Rising Kashmir, late Syed Shujaat Bukhari continues to remain in news even after passing of almost four months since he was assassinated by masked gunmen outside the newspaper’s office at Press Colony in Srinagar on 14 June.
His name appeared on the Television but this time in quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, a popular quiz show hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachan on Sony Entertainment Television on Thursday.
In the quiz show Bachan asked a contestant, Kaushik Chakraborty to answer a question; “Renowned Journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead in Srinagar in June 2018, was the editor-in-chief of which newspaper?
And the answer option provided were: 1-Greater Kashmir, 2-Rising Kashmir, 3-Kashmir Observer, and 4-Kashmir Reader”.
Chakraborty, however, could not answer the question about Bukhari and choose to quit the game. He took home Rs 6,40,000 for correctly answering eleven questions in the quiz show.
Bukhari, who had an institution in himself, was respected voice in Kashmir and outside. He was a peace journalist, having travelled many countries and hailed for his fearless journalistic work in Kashmir.