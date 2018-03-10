‘Quality soulful music spreads like beautiful perfume’

Kashmir’s folk, light music needs revival, says Prof Muzafar
Kashmir’s folk, light music needs revival, says Prof Muzafar
NAZIR GANIAESRINAGAR:
With the folk and other light music artists facing tough time to survive at the hands of “faulty official” policies in Kashmir, experts today said that quality folk music doesn’t need any promotional stunts as it would spread like a beautiful perfume.
“Despite lot of pressure from the artist fraternity, governments have failed to come up with a comprehensive cultural policy in Jammu and Kashmir,” noted music composer and head, Department of Music, Government College for Women, Srinagar, Prof Muzafar Ahmad Bhat told Rising Kashmir.
“We have noticed that governments have been claiming that there are many cultural organisations which are granted financial assistance for art promotion, however it doesn’t reach out to the humble artiste who continues to live in penury,” he said.
Prof Bhat opined that producing quality music involves economics. He said that for any artist, music production is no longer a straightforward process. First, there is the creative process — experimenting with lyrics, melody, instruments and the like. “This is followed by countless hours of practice and perfecting the routine. Then comes the recording — artists tend to approach record labels or prospective investors to help them with studio space, equipment and production expertise and with all this if you aren’t paid what you deserve, there is certainly something wrong with the system,” he said, adding Kashmiri music reflects the varied distinct culture along with enriched and enchanting folk traditions of the antique times.
Kashmir’s folk music presents Kashmiri singing and traditional instruments such as the Rabab, Sarangi, Santoor, flute,tabla, Nut (mutkah) - a percussive clay pot renowned for its resonance. Pertinently, Chakri is a responsorial song form with instrumental parts, and it is played with instruments like the harmonium, lute shaped stringed instruments likeRabab, Sarangi, Nout.
Kashmir music replicates the wealthy melodic heritage and enlightening inheritance of the Himalayan region. Jammu and Kashmir’s traditional folk music abides ruins to the wealthy enriching heritage. The tradition and history of dance and music in Kashmir valley goes reverse to thousands years. There are few chief forms of the customary Kashmiri musical forms like Chakri, Ladishah, Hafiz Nagma and other forms.
Prof Bhat opined that Kashmiri music reflects the rich musical heritage and cultural legacy of Kashmir. “Traditionally the music composed by ethnic Kashmiris has a wide range of musical influences in composition,” he said.
He said that due to Kashmir's close proximity to Central Asia, Eastern Asia and Southern Asia, a unique blend of music has evolved encompassing the music of the three regions.
“Largely music in Kashmiri is closer to Central Asian music, using traditional Central Asian instruments and musical scales,” he said, saying that similarly, there is a considerable impact on the music in Jammu to that of North India and Ladakhi music is similar to the music of Tibet.
Commentating on the popular folk music form, Chakri, Prof Bhat said that it is one of the most popular types of traditional music played in Kashmir region. Despite having a rich music and cultural legacy, the popularity of Kashmiri music, especially folk form has been dwindling over the years.
Even though the revival of Kashmir’s traditional music looks diminishes there are certain musical artists who are leaving no stone unturned to preserve the lost glory.
Prof Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat along with his colleagues has taken an initiative to bring back the art that lost its sheen.
“I have been working on a project from last six months, main motive of the project is to bring back traditional folk music among today’s generation,” Prof Bhat said.
He believes that the folk music in Kashmir was facing tough time in Kashmir and some of the art forms were even on the verge of extinction. However, he said that “quality soulful folk music will definitely spread like beautiful perfume.”
Prof Bhat, who has composed over 3000 songs and has been continuing his journey in spotting many young faces with soulful voices in Kashmir, some of them who have successfully taken it ahead are Shazia Hameed, Imran Latief and many more. He is also teaching some students in tabla playing.
“Despite having talent among youth here, I am concerned about proper training that they lack,” he said.
“There are approximately 250 bands in Srinagar, children nowadays learn from internet but proper training among them is lagging behind since there are unaware about the technicalities associated with music,” he added.
Prof Bhat further asserted that there used to be special classes held by Cultural Academy for ‘Sufiyana’ in 1980’s during which scholarships were also offered to the desirable aspirants.
“Kashmir uprising in 1990’s pushed music to the wall, earlier there used to be special classes for traditional music but the government should start this initiative again as this will also help in revival to a larger extent,” he said.
‘Reviving Raj Begum’
Prof Bhat also emphasized on a fact that the project he has been working on is actually to revive the songs sung by legendary RaJ Begum and he has done a complete research on all of her tracks and corrected them.
Muzaffar also said that he gave the proposal to cultural academy but they refused.
“I approached Department of Art and Culture and Languages initially and gave them the proposal but they refused to take a lead,” he said.
“Then I decided to revive music through social media in which folk, sufi, traditional music will be revived without any alteration. There will be no fiddling with the songs as the ambition is to revive Kashmiri culture,” he added.
Muzaffar also stated that the government should take a lead for the revival of music; classes should be held, music academy should be established and music teachers should be appointed to teach youngsters.
“I along with some of my colleagues will be launching YouTube channel since he feels that Kashmir is rich in music and songs will be revived without any fiddling thus recreating magic through a new version,” he said.
“Colleges and universities should include five years integrated courses for music as it will help the students to a greater extent because the focus will primarily be on music thus will increase the productivity,” he said.
0 Comment(s)