Quality Education and Process of Development

April 10, 2019 | Altaf Hussain Haji

Quality education is a human right and a public good. It evolves with time and is subject to social, economic and environmental conditions. Education is one of the sectors which play an important role in development processes at all levels in terms of sustainable development goals. The sustainable development goals for education are “quality education” which is recommended by all member country of United Nations during sustainable development conference. The fourth goal of sustainable development is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all with the targets to be achieved by 2030. The following important targets for quality education are as under:

By 2030, ensure that all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education effective learning outcomes

By 2030, ensure that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education.

By 2030, ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including university.

By 2030, substantially increase the number of youth and adults who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship.

By 2030, eliminate gender disparities in education and ensure equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations.

By 2030, ensure that all youth and a substantial proportion of adults, both men and women, achieve literacy and numeracy.

· 2030, ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others, through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable

Since 2000, there has been enormous progress in achieving the target of universal primary education. The total enrolment rate in developing regions reached 91 percent in 2015, and the worldwide number of children out of school has dropped by almost half. In India the total enrolment rates 88.08 percent as per report of 2015 and number of children out of school has dropped as compared to figures of year 2000.

The figures for Jammu and Kashmir are 68.99 percentages as total enrolment rate and there is highest dropped number of children out of school among all state and union territory of India. There has also been a dramatic increase in literacy rates, and many more girls are in school than ever before. These are all remarkable successes. The progress of millennium development goals of India is moderately on-track.It has been observed that the progress has also faced tough challenges due to poverty, armed conflicts and other emergencies.

A good quality education is one that provides all learners with capabilities they require to become economically productive, develop sustainable livelihoods, contribute to peaceful and democratic societies and enhance individual well-being.

Quality is at the heart of education. It influences what students learn, how they learn and what benefits they draw from their education. Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of intelligent effort.” Ignorance is bliss until it hits you in the face. The real education is the one that will set you free. You can't be a great teacher if you stop being a student.

Quality education is not an easy concept to qualify. At a time when we are discussing a quality education for all our learners it is important to take time to understand this concept. Basically the International human rights law provides a general legal framework that guarantees quality education. The Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) - and the main treaties that guarantee the right to education – have defined the aims of education which impact on the content of education, teaching and learning processes and materials, the learning environment and learning outcomes.

Based on this international legal framework, students must receive a quality education that enables their personalities, talents and abilities and to live a full and satisfying life within society. The aims of education go far beyond acquiring numeracy and literacy skills. Basic skills also include 'life skills such as the ability to make well-balanced decisions; to resolve conflicts in a responsibility, critical thinking, creative talents, and other abilities which give children the tools needed to pursue their options in life.

Education leads to empowerment. It is a process of strengthening individuals, organizations and communities so they get more control over their own situations and environments. As a policy intervention, education is a force multiplier which enables self-reliance, boosts economic growth by enhancing skills, and improves people’s lives by opening up opportunities for better livelihoods.

Thus a quality education is the foundation of sustainable development, and therefore of the Sustainable Development Goals. The Sustainable Development targets for 2030 call for ensuring the completion of primary and secondary education by all boys and girls, and guaranteeing equal access to opportunities for access to quality technical and vocational education for everyone. Policy interventions will require improving access and improving quality, as well addressing relevant obstacles which include gender inequalities, food insecurity, and armed conflict. Governments and other public authorities should ensure that a quality education service is available freely to all citizens from early childhood into adulthood.

Quality education provides the foundation for equity in society. Equity in education means that personal and social circumstances such as gender, ethnic origin or family background are not obstacles to achieving educational potential and that all individuals reach at least a basic minimum level of skills.

The learning outcomes that are required vary according to context but at the end of the basic education cycle must include threshold levels of literacy and numeracy, basic scientific knowledge and life skills including awareness and prevention of disease. Capacity development to improve the quality of teachers and other education stakeholders is crucial throughout this process

There are so many programmes and schemes in education sector in India which leads to progress of India as on moderately on-track. It has seen significant progress towards the goal of Education for All during the past few years excluded state Jammu and Kashmir. Keeping in view the pace of progress achieved till 2000, several programmes have been formulated and implemented since 2001 to advance the goal of education for all. These policies and programmes have been implemented through the collaborative efforts of Government of India and the State/UT Governments, and through district level decentralized management structures, involving local bodies.

In India, significant progress had been made in universalizing primary education, with improvement in the enrolment and completion rates of girls in both primary and elementary school. The net enrolment ratio in primary education for boys and girls was at 100%, while at the national level, the youth literacy rate was 94% for males and 92% for females. The new national Education Policy and Sustainable Development Goal 4 share the goals of universal quality education and lifelong learning. The flagship government scheme, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, is aimed at achieving universal quality education for all Indians and is complemented in this effort by targeted schemes on nutritional support, higher education, and teacher training.

There were lots of issues of quality education at this juncture to achieve targets of sustainable development goals by 2030. Some important issues mentioned below needs to get focus and attention at this juncture:

1 Capacity Building of teachers: There need overhauling of the system of teacher education with emphasis on continuing professional development of teachers, establishment of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) with the capability to organize pre-service and in-service training of elementary school teachers, and up gradation of selected secondary teacher training colleges.

2 Honesty and accountability of teachers: For quality education honesty and accountability of teachers play an important role for sustainable development goals. Ultimate honest and accountability leads to more progress with the aim to give lot of available inputs to students at any level of quality education.

3 Institution timing for students: The school timing must be increased for learning more from various sources including more inputs from teacher.

4 Skill based education: There need more attention to introduction of systematic, well-planned and rigorously implemented Programmes of vocational education aimed at developing a healthy attitude amongst students towards work and life, enhancing individual employability, reducing the mismatch between the demand and supply of skilled manpower, and providing an alternative to those intending to pursue higher education without particular interest or purpose

The world today has more knowledge than ever before, but not everyone can benefit from it. Globally, countries have made major strides in increasing access to education at all levels and increasing enrolment rates in schools, and basic literacy skills have improved tremendously. Among youth aged 15-24, the literacy rate improved globally between 1990 and 2016, increasing from 83.2% to 91.4%. Completion rates in primary school were 89.6% by 2016, and have witnessed a decline in recent years dipping from 90.7% in 2012.

During an official visit to Mid Career Training programme of officers of Indian statistical service (ISS) at Central Bureau of Statistics Netherlands, we found that their quality education has been improved globally through the reports of Sustainable development goals. Also other few European countries have achieved gender equality at all levels of education with quality. Indian authorities must take responsibility to elevate the standard of education system by doing structural reforms of the basic infrastructure which is in dire need of sustainable future development.

