Quality education a joint venture between Govt, Pvt schools: Sahu

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
Quality Education is a joint venture between government and private schools, said Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu on Tuesday.
Sahu was chairing a meeting with Private Schools Coordination Committee (PSCC) here. Director, School Education Kashmir/Jammu, Director Samagra Shiksha and Special Secretary, School Education and the representatives of Private School Coordination Committee both from Jammu and Srinagar were also present in the meeting. A detailed discussion was held on the memorandum of demands submitted by the Private School Coordination Committee the demands have been related to fee structure, registration/ affiliation, state education policy, educational calendar, quality of book, exchange of resources and imparting of training of the teaching staff of Private Schools through State Institute of Education and DIETs.
On the demand of the association to make the registration system hassle-free, Secretary School Education expressed that all efforts shall be made to ease out the bottle-necks / formalities wherever required.
He appealed the Private School Coordination Committee to adhere to the laid down norms and also actively participate in giving their inputs for developing a vibrant Educational System. He also advised the Private Schools to have close liaison with respective directors so that issues are sorted-out at local level.