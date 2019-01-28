Dear Editor,
In response to the article titled "Development of quality teachers" by Khurshid Nabi. In fact the dearth of quality teachers is the biggest challenge today. Thousands of crores are spent on different state and central sponsored schemes, but there is no specific scheme for training of teachers. The policy makers are giving much needed importance to mid-day meal scheme and universal enrolment. But there is absolutely no point in universal enrolment without provision of quality education because the absence of quality education ultimately culminates in huge dropout rate. Quality education should be main ingredient of our educational policies. The policy makers should ensure utmost care and caution, while devising different educational policies. To produce quality teachers should be the main aim of our educational policies and programmes. A reasonable time of academic calendar should be dedicated towards such programmes. Special sessions of development and training should be arranged for our teaching community.
Syed Mohsin Attiq
Daharmunah Budgam