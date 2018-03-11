Quality edu at Gandhi College Govt’s priority: Alam

MLC launches Colleges annual Magazine, donates Bus for Students
MLC launches Colleges annual Magazine, donates Bus for Students
Srinagar:
Upper House Member of the State Legislature Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Saturday asked the teaching and the student fraternity to understand the essence of education in its real sense and work with earnest efforts to make the society a better place to live in.
He was addressing the students and teachers at the Gandhi Memorial College of Srinagar where he launched the annual college magazine ‘Sangarmal’. The MLC also from his constituency development fund donated a Bus for a college which he said was in fulfilment of a promise he made to the college authorities earlier this year.
Alam in his address asserted the Gandhi Memorial College is of the historical significance in the summer capital of the state and has produced the great sons of the soil since its inception. He added that the overall development of the college and ensuring quality education to its students would be amongst his top most priorities.
He added that the college has served in best of its abilities and has been witness to both prosperous and tumultuous times in the state. “Time has come when the significance of this college would no longer be ignored or undermined and the present government is making hectic efforts to revolutionise the system of education in the state. I can assure you with certainty that the issues pertaining to the staff and the students of the college would be resolved sans any delay,” Alam said in his address.
The PDP leader also interacted with the staff members of the college and gave patient hearing to their grievances. He also suggested modernization of the class rooms and Colleg campus so that the College once again become a hub of quality learning.
Alam stated further that he has been raising the issues pertaining to the college in the Upper House of the state legislature and would further take up the matter with the Chief Minister and Education Minister of the state.
Later, the PDP leader also visited various areas of the old city including the Reshi Mohalla Khaniyar wherein he inspected the status of the ongoing developmental works besides listening to the woes put forth by the locals of various areas.
0 Comment(s)