Quake jolts India, Pak

PTINew Delhi/Islamabad, Feb 2:
An earthquake hit several parts of North India, including Jammu and Kashmir, and north west Pakistan.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the epicentre of the quake was Hindu Kush, which is a mountain range that stretches near the Afghan-Pakistan border, from central Afghanistan to northern Pakistan.
The tremors in Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir were felt around 5.34 pm, an IMD official said.
There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.
Several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan were also jolted by the quake.
However, there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad
The earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale took place at a depth of 208 kilometres in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan, it said.
The tremors were felt in various cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Kohat, Swat, Mianwali and Sargodha, the Dawn News reported.
Earlier in the day, a mild tremor was also felt in Karachi at 7:38 am. According to the Met department, it was recorded at a 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale.