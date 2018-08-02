Quack doctor arrested for cheating people in Pattan

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a quack in Pattan area of Baramulla district, who has been running clinic at various parts of North Kashmir for several years.
Investigations revealed that the quack claiming to be an orthopedic doctor was not even a graduate and was practicing at Sopore, Hyderbeigh, Handwara, Kupwara, and Baramulla areas of North Kashmir. Police identified the quack as Tariq Ahmad Teli, a resident of Chukur, Pattan.
A police official from Pattan police station said that the quack identified as Tariq Ahmad Teli was arrested by police on Wednesday after various complaints registered against him.
“The quack has been arrested and further investigation is going on,” the police official said.
Teli was arrested following a viral video on social media in which people accused him of playing with their lives after they had developed complications while undergoing treatment in his clinic. The viral video suggested that the quack was practicing as orthopedic doctor claiming to be MBBS from MTR University Vijaywada, Andra Pradesh and MS from Rajiv Medical College.
The police official said that fake certificates of the quack have also been seized for further investigation.
After the complaint, Pattan sub division administration sealed a clinic at Hyderbeigh Pattan where the quack was practicing and an FIR 156/2018 under section 420,336 RPC was lodged against the quack and clinic owner.
After the news of the quack went viral, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo constituted a team for monitoring of clinical establishments and poly clinics and doctors’ practicing without MCI and JKMC registration.
“Any doctor practicing in the district without MCI/JKMC registration shall not be allowed and necessary action under law must be initiated against any such culprit immediately,” a statement quoting CMO Baramulla said.