Qirat, Naat competition held at Baramulla

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Student and Youth Welfare Organization in collaboration with Government Higher Secondary School Boniyar today organised Qirat and Naat competition here today.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo was the chief guest on the occasion , whereas SSP Baramulla Ab Qayoom was the guest of honour.

Various students from different educational zones participated in the competition and performed with their soothing voices and evoked applause from the audience. Best performing students were given awards and commendation certificates on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC appreciated the participants for their enthusiastic participation and said that such programmes have a positive impact on the social and mental development of students. He highlighted the importance of moral values and said that inculcating moral and religious education among students helps them to lead a pious and civilized life in the society.

Earlier, a similar event was organised at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla, where Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir was the chief guest and Chief Education Officer G M Lone graced the function as guest of honour. The event was organised by the Cultural Education Wing of Chief Education Office Baramulla.

About 30 students recited Qirat and Naat and enthralled the audience. Best performing participants were appreciated with felicitation certificates and awards.

Dy CEO, district and sectoral officers, principals and headmasters of various educational institutions and various other concerned were present on the occasion.