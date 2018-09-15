About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Qazigund Gunfight: Two more militants killed, toll five

Published at September 15, 2018 12:05 PM 0Comment(s)1596views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two more militants have been killed in the Chowgam gunfight which broke out on late Friday night taking the toll to five.

Jammu Kashmir Police said with the killing of two more militants the toll has mounted to five.

"Arms and ammunition have been recovered," Jammu Kashmir Police wrote on their official Twitter account.

Earlier three militants were killed in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Internet services have been shut in Anantnag and Kulgam districts while a spontaneous shutdown is being observed against the militant killings.

Five protesters have been injured after clashes broke out following the gunfight.

