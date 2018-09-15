About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Qazigund Gunfight: Three militants killed

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Three militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight between government forces and militants in Chowgam area of Qazigund in Kulgam district.

The killing of the three militants was confirmed by Jammu Kashmir police on their official Twitter handle.

The police claimed among the five militants believed to be trapped, three have been killed while the operation was on.

Meanwhile, train services between Qazigund and Baramulla have been suspended by authorities following the gunfight.

