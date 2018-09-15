About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Qazigund Gunfight: Spontaneous shutdown in Kulgam, Anantnag

Published at September 15, 2018 11:02 AM 0Comment(s)1077views


Shafat Mir

Kulgam

A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in twin districts of Kulgam and Anantnag district over the militant killings in an overnight gunfight at Chowgam area of Kulgam district.

All the shops in the main town Anantnag and Kulgam are shut. A shutdown is also being observed in other adjacent areas with public transport being off the roads.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people are heading towards the native villages of slain militants in Kulgam district to participate in their final rites. 

