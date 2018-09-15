About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Qazigund Gunfight: Slain militants identified

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
The Police on Saturday identified the five slain militants killed in the Chowgam gunfight.
 
The slain have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Padder a resident of Adijan Kulgam; Faisal Ahmad Rather a resident of Yamrach Kulgam; Zahid Ahmad Mir a resident of Okey Kulgam;  Masroor Molvi a resident of Fatehpora Anantnag and Zahoor Ahmad Lone a resident of Nagnad Noorabad Damhal Hanjipora.
 
Earlier the five protesters were also injured in the ensuing clashes following the gunfight which broke out late Friday night.
Internet services have been snapped in Kulgam and Anantnag districts while a spontaneous shutdown is being observed in the twin districts.
(Photo is for representation only)
 
 
