Qazigund Gunfight: Slain militants from Hizb, LeT says police

Jammu Kashmir police Saturday said the three slain militants killed in the ongoing Chowgam gunfight in Qazigund area of Kulgam district were part of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
"Most of them (militants) were involved in a series of acts including the killing of two bank employees and many policemen," Jammu Kashmir Police said, adding that the slain militants were involved in bank robberies and weapon looting also.
When reports last came in the gunfight was on with fresh exchange of firing.
Three militants have been killed so far in the gunfight that broke out late Friday evening.