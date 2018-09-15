About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Qazigund Gunfight: Police version

Published at September 15, 2018 12:57 PM 0Comment(s)813views


Qazigund Gunfight: Police version

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Jammu Kashmir Police Saturday claimed to have killed five militants in a jointly launched search operation in Chowgam area of Qazigund based on "credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area."
 
"During the search operation, militants fired on the search party. Initially, the civilians were moved away from the site of the gunfight to safer locations. Government forces then engaged the militants in a gunfight," a police statement read.
 
In the ensuing gunfight, five militants were killed.
"This was a group of militants of HM and LeT," the police said.
 
The police identified the slain militants as Gulzar Ahmad Padder alias Saif resident of Adijan Kulgam, Faisal Ahmad Rather alias Dawood resident of Yamrach Kulgam, Zahid Ahmad Mir alias Hashim resident of Okey Kulgam, Masroor Molvi alias Abu Darda resident of Fatehpora Anantnag and Zahoor Ahmad Lone alias Rehman Bhai resident of Nagnad Noorabad Damhal Hanjipora.
 
As per police Gulzar Paddar, was a close associate of Altaf Kachroo and was allegedly involved in a series of attacks including the killing of "five police personnel and two bank employees at Pambay last year."
 
"He (Paddar) was also involved in the killings of SPO at Krewan Chidder in Kulgam. Besides he was involved in looting police guards at Damhaal and weapon snatching cases reported across Kulgam and many other bank robbery cases attempted in the area," the police statement reads.
 
Police said Zahid of Okey village was wanted for his alleged involvement in the "killing of policeman Fayaz Ahmad of Zainapora on the day of Eid."
 
As pe police Faisal Ahmad Rather was allegedly involved in the "killing of policeman Gowhar Ahmad who was posted in Shopian last year while as Zahoor Ahmed Lone and Masroor Molvi were allegedly involved in series of offences besides recruitment bid in the locality.
 
"Arms and ammunition were also seized from the site of the gunfight. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the instant matter," the police statement read further.
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top