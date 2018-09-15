About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Qazigund Gunfight: Five protesters injured in clashes

Published at September 15, 2018 11:08 AM 0Comment(s)1860views


Shafat Mir

Kulgam
Five protesters were injured during clashes which erupted early Saturday morning post the killing of militants in Chowgam area of Qazigund in Kulgam district.
"Out of the five injured protesters brought to our hospital two had bullet injuries while three were hit with pellets," a doctor at emergency hospital Qazigund said.
Clashes are being reported from Devsar, Sopat and several adjacent areas of the gunfight site. 
Earlier three militants were killed during a gunfight which is currently underway in Chowgam.
