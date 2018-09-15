About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Qazigund Gunfight Aftermath: Youth killed,15 others injured during clashes in forces action

Published at September 15, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A 24 year old youth was killed and fifteen others suffered injuries in forces action near gunfight site Chowgam area of Qazigund of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Reports said that violent clashes erupted near gunfight site at Chowgam following the killing of five militants in a gunfight.

Government forces used pellets and fired some aerial shots to disperse the protesting youth resulting injuries to sixteen persons. All the injured where taken to nearby hospital where from a critical wounded person Rouf Ahmad Ganai referred to Srinagar hospital. However Rouf succumbed on the way.

Rouf according to doctors has sustained a bullet wound in his neck.

When reports last came in the clashes were going on in the area.(GNS)

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

