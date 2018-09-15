Qazigund Gunfight Aftermath: Youth killed,15 others injured during clashes in forces action

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A 24 year old youth was killed and fifteen others suffered injuries in forces action near gunfight site Chowgam area of Qazigund of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Reports said that violent clashes erupted near gunfight site at Chowgam following the killing of five militants in a gunfight.
Government forces used pellets and fired some aerial shots to disperse the protesting youth resulting injuries to sixteen persons. All the injured where taken to nearby hospital where from a critical wounded person Rouf Ahmad Ganai referred to Srinagar hospital. However Rouf succumbed on the way.
Rouf according to doctors has sustained a bullet wound in his neck.
When reports last came in the clashes were going on in the area.(GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational