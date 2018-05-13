Qazi Yasir visits families of slain youth in Dooru, Kulgam

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag:
Chairman of Ummat e Islami and Mirwaiz of South Kashmir Qazi Ahmed Yasir Saturday visited the families of slain youth in Dooru and Kulgam District who were killed in Shopian on Sunday.
The Chairman of Ummat e Islami had been arrested on Friday enroute to Dooru to lead a Pro Freedom rally in the area.
Mirwaiz South Kashmir, Qazi Ahmed Yasir while expressing solidarity with the families of slain youth said that Kashmiri youth have sacrificed their blood to ensure a better tomorrow for the Kashmiri people. "We are proud of our youth and they all are our brothers," Mirwaiz Yasir said.
Responding to the statement of Army Chief, Bipin Rawat Mirwaiz Yasir said that the Army General should know that the victory of Kashmiri nation is in the fight and carrying it on.
"He should know that the youth of Kashmir are aware about every move of the Indian state and have countered every step of theirs, this is our victory," he said.
Mirwaiz Yasir said that Bipin Rawat should know that he can never win a lost cause. The Defiance of Kashmiri youth despite his several threats that they will be shot, they will be killed, treated as OGWs is a clear indication that India has lost the battle long ago. "Our Victory is in the mass participation in Funerals and women expressing their dissent," Mirwaiz Yasir said.