Qazi Yasir detained while on way to Shopian

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Mirwaiz Qazi Yasir, the politico-religious leader, who is heading his Ummat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir, a religious-political organization, was arrested on Friday afternoon by the personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF while he was on his way to Shopian district of South Kashmir.
He was scheduled to visit the families of youth who were killed by the Indian Army in Pahnoo Shopian earlier this week.
Qazi Yasir was planned to also lead a pro-Kashmir rally in Pinjoora, however, he was arrested along with party members including Bilal Ahmed Mir and Waheed Ahmed Khan near Dak Bungalow at Khanabal Anantnag.
“We condemn the arrest of the Mirwaiz by the state forces that first kill our youth and later they bar our right to register our protest against the same,” a spokesperson of Ummat e Islami said in a statement.
