Qazi Yasir arrested

Anantnag:
Chairman, Ummat-e-Islami and Mirwaiz south Kashmir, Qazi Ahmed Yasir was detained by Jammu Kashmir Police on Monday morning.
A spokesman said that the police raided residence of Mirwaiz Yasir early hours on Monday and detained him. “He (Mirwaiz) was lodged at police station Sadr,” said the spokesman, adding that this was the second raid at his home within past 12 hours. “A police team raided his residence last night as well but couldn’t find Mirwaiz there. They took away the ballot boxes stored there for demo referendum,” he said.
Addressing a press conference, Mirwaiz Yasir had said that Ummat-e-Islami would place ballot boxes at all the main squares of south Kashmir where people will be asked to choose between “Azadi and India.”