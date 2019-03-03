Qazi Afzal laid to rest

Several PDP leaders attend funeral
Umar RainaGanderbal:
Scores of people from different walks of life attended funeral procession of senior PDP leader and former minister, Qazi Muhammad Afzal on Saturday.
Qazi who passed away yesterday at SKIMS was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in, Lar Ganderbal. A spokesman in a statement said that senior PDP leaders including Nizamuddin Bhat and Rafi Ahmad Mir attended Nimaz-e-Jinaza. "Bhat offered condolences to the bereaved family and paid tributes to the departed soul."
According to the statement, Bhat said Qazi stood for value-based politics all his life and despite sufferings displayed perseverance in his fight against poverty and exploitation. "He said his departure was a personal loss and prayed for his eternal peace," the statement added.