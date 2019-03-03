About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Qazi Afzal laid to rest

Published at March 03, 2019 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)486views

Several PDP leaders attend funeral


Umar Raina

Ganderbal:

Scores of people from different walks of life attended funeral procession of senior PDP leader and former minister, Qazi Muhammad Afzal on Saturday.
Qazi who passed away yesterday at SKIMS was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in, Lar Ganderbal. A spokesman in a statement said that senior PDP leaders including Nizamuddin Bhat and Rafi Ahmad Mir attended Nimaz-e-Jinaza. "Bhat offered condolences to the bereaved family and paid tributes to the departed soul."
According to the statement, Bhat said Qazi stood for value-based politics all his life and despite sufferings displayed perseverance in his fight against poverty and exploitation. "He said his departure was a personal loss and prayed for his eternal peace," the statement added.

