Qayoom Wani joins PDP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Abdul Qayoom Wani on Saturday formally joined Peoples Democrat8ic Party (PDP). He was welcomed into the party by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other senior leaders.
Mehbooba Mufti said that Qayoom Wani will contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections as PDP Candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.
Wani had sought volunteer retirement from the government services and resigned from the basic membership of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF), Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC) and Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC).
He said that the decision to join politics is aimed to serve people of the society in general.
PDP patron Muzafar Baig and other leaders Abdul Haq Khan, Khalil Bhand, Chowdhary Zulfkar, Aijaz Mir, Khursheed Alam, Firdous Tak and Abdul Majeed Paddar were also present at the occasion.