Qayoom Wani demands withdrawal of Panchayat certification of Anganwari workers

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Ab Qayoom Wani showed serious concern on State Administrative Council (SAC) decision to disburse honorarium of Anganwari workers and helpers through Gram panchayat.

Wani said that this anti employee decision can pave way for corruption and harassment of these female workers and helpers.

He said that supervision of Anganwari is done by ICDS department and we are not against the coordination with Gram panchayat but linking the salary of employees to the certification of Gram panchayat is gross violation of employee rights and this will prove disastrous for this child welfare scheme.

PDP leader demanded immediate withdrawal of this order to avoid chaos and confusion among Anganwari workers and helpers

He assured Anganwari workers and their unions for full support from People’s Democratic Party for restoration of the genuine rights.