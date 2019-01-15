Qanungo re-elected State Secretary of IDA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Dr Javid Qanungo has been once again elected unopposed State Secretary Indian Dental Association (IDA) J&K State Branch in an Annual General Body meeting held on Sunday at Srinagar.
In a statement, a spokesperson of IDA said during his earlier tenure as State Secretary he has been instrumental in creating history by conducting elections of J&K State Dental Council first time, which governs the rules and regulations of Dental Professionals of J&K State.
The statement said due to his appraisement the government has put centers for PG MDS (NEET) exam centers at Srinagar and Jammu, otherwise, the dental professionals had to move to Delhi and the other States of India in these unfavorable winter climatic conditions of Kashmir.
In his address, Dr Qanungo, according to the statement, urged doctors to serve the people of J&K State with dedication and pledged the press the government for creations of jobs for unemployed dental professionals as no such advertisement has come up from one decade.