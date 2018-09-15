Qamran hits second 50 in quadrangular series

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The young cricket sensation of Jammu and Kashmir, Qamran Iqbal, who was earlier inducted in Under-19 India B team for One- Day Quadrangular series 2018-19, has become the centre of attraction for cricket lovers across country owing to his consistent performance in the series.
Qamran, right handed explosive batsman slammed a match winning knock of 89 runs on Friday against Afghanistan at Ekana International Cricket Stadium B Lucknow in match number four of the ongoing Quadrangular series.
After batting first, Afghanistan slammed 238 runs in 50 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Giving a flying start to his team, Reyaz Hassan blasted a century off 143 deliveries and helped his team to set a competitive target.
Chasing the target of 239 runs, Qamran opened the innings with Vamsi Krishna for ‘India B’ but the opponents gave an early blow to India B at meagre 25 runs. But Qamran remained undeterred and weaved a crucial hundred-run stand partnership with Tilak Varma and helped his team marshal towards the target. In the meantime, Qamran fired fifty off 40 deliveries.
However, Qamran missed his ton when he was caught by Ijaz Ahmad Mehran on his own bowling on 89 runs at 33.2 overs. Meanwhile, rest of the batsmen also chipped in and helped their team chase the designated target. India B won by 2 wickets in 49.4 overs.
Earlier in the first match of India B which was played against Nepal, Qamran was adjudged Man of the Match after blitz inning of fifty runs.
India B will likely play its next match of the series against India A on Sunday at Lucknow.
rukayasyed@gmail.com