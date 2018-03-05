Qaiser demands relief, rehabilitation for flood survivors of Lolab, Hyhama

Srinagar:
Senior National Conference leader and MLC Qaiser Jamsheed Lone Sunday expressed his grief over the damages caused due to flashfloods triggered by incessant rains.
While extending his sympathies with the farmers whose land was washed away at Shatmuqam, Maidanpora, Chipora and other areas of Lolab, whose land got washed away due to overflowing Khurhama nallah.
Qaiser demanded construction of flood protection and crate bunds on both sides of the Khurhama, Kalaroose, Nalla Manigah and Batpora nallahs so that the thousands of acres of land of poor farmers can be protected.
Extending his sympathies with Abdul Khaliq Ganie of Batpora and Ali Mohd Bhat of Jugtiyal Hyhama whose residential houses were completely damaged under heavy trees, Lone urged District administration to take immediate steps for the rehabilitation of these houseless families and pay relief to the sufferers as early as possible so that they are not left to pass this crucial time under open sky. (KNS)
