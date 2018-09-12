About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PWJA protests against arrest of journalist Aasif Sultan

Pulwama, Sep 11:

Pulwama Working Journalist Association (PWJA) Tuesday staged a protest in favour and release of journalist Aasif Sultan, an assistant editor of Kashmir Narrator.
Working journalists assembled outside DC office in Pulwama and held sit-in there during which they demanded of Asif’s release.
Journalist body said harassment of journalist is condemnable and government should look into the case of Asif Sultan and remove the charges leveled against him.
President PWJA, Shah Irshad- ul-Qadri said, “The journalists should be allowed to do their job freely and they should not be harassed unnecessarily.”
He appealed journalist community to speak against this ‘unjust detention’ and show solidarity with the journalists working in ‘volatile’ areas. (KNS)

