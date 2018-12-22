About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PWD seeks stakeholders’ views on draft Standard Bid Document

Published at December 22, 2018 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)126views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, DECEMBER 21:

 The Public Works (R&B) Department has said that it is in the process of reframing the Standard Bidding Document (SBD) for inviting tenders/bids for roads, buildings and bridges etc.
According to Commissioner Secretary R&B, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, the Department has put the Draft Standard Bid Document in the public domain to seek suggestions/views of the stakeholders.
He said the draft SBD is available on the official website of the Public Works Department at: http://jkpwdrb.nic.in/pdfs/Tender-sbd-RandB-2018.pdf
The comments/suggestions on SBD can be mailed to Commissioner Secretary PW(R&B) Department on compwd@rediffmail.comlatest by 11th January 2019.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top