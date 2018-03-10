Pvt sector effectively supplementing Govt’s efforts in edu sector: Bali

DRS Kids International School Bishnah celebrates annual day
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 09:
Minister for Health & Medical Education, Bali Bhagat has lauded the role of private sector in the field of education and said that revolutionary transformation has been witnessed for the past over two decades in the State. He said private sector has created the competitiveness amongst the students and parents and thrust is being given on the selection of quality institutions.
Speaking at an annual day function of DRS Kids International School Bishnah which was held here today, the Minister said that several reformative measures have been taken to improve the quality of education and infrastructural facilities at the doorstep of students in the state during the past some years with the result the literacy rate has substantially enhanced. He called upon the private institutions to focus on quality education besides shaping the future of students in such a way that they compete in the market after obtaining the formal education. He also called for inculcating the moral education and co-curricular activities to the students for their overall development and making them responsible citizens so that they contribute for the nation building and societal reforms, he asserted.
Congratulating the management of DRS Kids International for completing their four years in service and best efforts to spread quality education in the rural areas, the Minister wished them success to achieve new heights. He said the annual day celebrations provide an opportunity to the teachers and parents to introspect their efforts, achievements and shortfalls on the performance of child during the year so that the necessary corrective measures are taken to overcome these. It is dream of every parent to see their wards to grow well in every field for which they make utmost efforts with the help of good institutions and teachers. Both parents and teachers have equal responsibility to nurture the future of children according to the modern-day trends and needs so that they keep pace with the fast-growing technologies, said the Minister.
The Principal of the School presented the annual report and highlighted the achievements and future action plans to improve the standards of the school.
The tiny-tots presented a mesmerizing bonanza of colorful cultural items that enthralled the audience.
The management also honored the Minister with mementoes.
