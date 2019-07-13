Pvt schools asked to ensure compliance of instructions

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Friday convened a meeting with representatives of private schools association of Srinagar seeking updates about compliance with June 26 order for schools to ensure strict adherence to bus safely rules.

The DC while reiterating the instructions of the order impressed upon the representatives to ensure all schools put in place all requisite arrangements for safe transportation of students to and from schools as instructed in the order.

The meeting also discussed other relevant aspects and issues surrounding school transportation in the district. On the request of the association the district administration also agreed to convene a committee for fixation of school bus transportation charges in the district.

The need for schools having their own fleet of buses replacing vans hired for transportation of students was also emphasized to the schools association representatives during the meeting. The schools were in the meantime asked to furnish lists of vans used for transportation of students so that a formal notification can be issued permitting utilization of such vehicles under the commercial category.

It is notable that all schools in the district have been instructed to adhere to bus safety rules as per the Supreme Court guidelines about it.

The order in this regard issued on June 26 has directed all schools in the district to submit a report indicating compliance with instructions by July 15. It stated that school principals will ensure compliance with all relevant rules and Supreme Court guidelines and will be responsible for violations or non-compliance in this regard.

ADC Srinagar, KK Sidha, RTO Kashmir Ikramullah Tak, SSP Traffic City Tahir Gilani and SP Headquarters Majid Malik were also present in the meeting.