Pvt schools accused of charging exorbitant tuition, annual fee

April 28, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

In violation of Government Fee Fixation Committee (GFFC) orders, dozens of private schools have been found charging exorbitant tuition fee, while some schools are 'unreasonably' violating the charges for annual hike.

An official in GFFC, wishing anonymity, told The Rising Kashmir that in an order the Committee earlier in the month of January set conditions to charge annual fee and hike the tuition fee by private schools.

He said, “The conditions were that the private schools will charge gradually and reasonably from the parents of the wards so that it won’t be a burden on parents to pay a hefty amount at one time.”

Recently, on Wednesday the GFFC in an order stated that the Committee has received a complaint against Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Buchpora, Ellahibagh for charging an exorbitant fee in some classes.

The complaint has been filed by the parents association of GVEI Buchpora Ellahibagh which states that the school was authorized to hike 6 percent fee structure as existed on August 2018 by the virtue of order No 01-FFC of 2019 of this committee.

But the fee booklets issued by the school reveal that there haves been a hike of more than 30 percent in some classes which according to the complainants is a grave violation of an order of the committee.

In a complaint filed before the GFFC, it has been mentioned that the school authorities have misconstrued annual head and have charged the same unreasonably and without any justification varying from Rs 5000-6000.

The sources said that so far the investigation has been set in motion against GVEI as the complaint was lodged against that school only, adding that taking refuge of the order issued of GFFC which gives approval to the private schools for fee hike by six percent annually and Rs 6000 annual charges, dozens of schools have 'abruptly and unreasonably' hiked the tuition fee and annual charges.

The Committee had clarified that the 6 percent annual fee hike must not apply to the schools charging tuition fee less than Rs 1000 per month and the annual fee of less than Rs. 6000 per annum.

Sources also said that the GVEI was not charging any annual charges from the students but after the GFFC orders they abruptly and unreasonably started collecting the annual charges from the students.

“GVEI is not the only private school which is charging exorbitant tuition and annual charges—there are dozens of such schools which are charging excessive fee but the complaint have been lodged against GVEI only so far in GFFC,” sources added.

Vice Principal GVEI, M D Zargar termed the allegations of Parents Association as 'baseless.'

Zargar said, “The allegation of exorbitant tuition fee by 30 percent is totally baseless. Even GFFC authorities have told me that the claims of the excessive fee are baseless.”

He said that the institute has abided by the decision and the direction of GFFC to enhance the fee to the extent of six percent.

“The annual hike of Rs 6,000 was implemented due to the ambiguous order which the committee issued in the month of January this year,” Zargar said.

GFFC Chairman Justice (Retd) Hakim Imtiyaz Hussain could not be contacted for his comments.

